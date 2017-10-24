2 Kings 5:1 “Now Naaman, commander of the army of the king of Syria, was a great and honorable man in the eyes of his master, because by him the Lord had given victory to Syria. He was also a mighty man of valor, but a leper.”

Money can answer physical problems but money fails in spiritual problems. For example the best of the best hospitals in the world cannot drive out a demon even the weakest demon. Panado has no power over any demon.

Which means if the sickness is caused by demonic attacks, money will fail to give a solution.

In the opening scripture, Naaman a very influential person in Syria with all his wealth which included precious metals, could not heal of skin problem.Even some noble people have some issues that cling to them for many years.

Many have gone to all best hospitals but have failed and eventually have accepted them as part of their life. When you invite such people for spiritual solution, some don’t accept. But even wheremoney fails, Jesus is still the solution.

Don’t accept illegal foreigners in your body. Sickness, infirmity and any diseases are foreigners and aren’t allowed in your life. Your body is the temple of the spirit not of failure, poverty, perpetual problems, and other sicknesses.

Ensure that you don’t accept them in you. Drive them out regardless of how long they have been.

Learn to work out the Word. As a believer you have power to cast out demons and lay hands on yourself and others for their healing(Mark 16:17-18). If you cannot bring such a solution to yourself then come to the Miracle and Impartation service this Sunday 15 October 2017.

Don’t live a normal life in abnormal situations. Abnormality remains abnormality regardless of how long you have been in that problem.

Time cannot normalise the abnormal condition. Time doesn’t heal. Its by the Spirit of God that your healing would be manifested.Zechariah 4:6 “So he answered and said to me: “This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ Says the Lord of hosts.”

Confession

I walk in the light of the Word. I walk in divine health. I refuse foreigners in my body. In Jesus name. Amen

Service starts at 1pm Baptist media center opposite wanderers football club closer to kamuzu stadium. +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98