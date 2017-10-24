Family Rights Elderly and Child Protection (FRECHIP) would like to condemn the woman to woman violence that is occuring in Malawi, in particular Area 24 in the capital Lilongwe.

Lately we have seen videos circulating through the social media depicting women striping, insulting and assaulting fellow women on various allegations, the latest being women striping a fellow women because a husband picked the victim in his car.

FRECHIP is failing to understand why Malawian women have lost respect for themselves and their families.

What women must know is that when you stripe a fellow woman, you are somehow striping yourself women are biologically made in a similar way. Secondly you are discrediting your husband instead of protecting him.

We are further advising married women to be protecting, upholding and defending their families when they suspect something bad from their husbands.

Married women must further sort out their marital problems in a decent and orderly manner. When a woman suspects a husband of messing out with another woman, FRECHIP is advising that they must have proper procedures of discliplining their husbands than taking actions which will bring a negative impact on them.

We are further worried about the protection of children who see their mothers *through social media* being stripped like that and also the protection of children whose mothers behave like wild animals in this case, just because a dad offered a lift to the victim in his car.

The barbaric way in which these women acted towards a fellow woman is condemned in its strongest terms.

The law educates us not to be taking the law into our own hands. That is the reason why the Malawi Government established law enforcement offices like the police, Ombudsman, courts, human rights organizations etc where these women could have lodged their complaints and be assisted than taking the law into their hands.

In addition, striping or assaulting and insulting a woman suspected of messing around with a husband is not the best way of strengthening marital relationships. There are marriage advocates and other elderly people like faith leaders, chiefs etc who can disclipline a cheating husband.

FRECHIP is aware that most women in Malawi are decent. When they fall victims of gender based violence perpetrated by their respective husbands, these decent women follow proper channels. FRECHIP is further urging women who are victims of domestic or gender based violence to reporting the perpetrators to responsible authorities .

We are finally urging the Government to quickly do something so that the use of social media is controlled.

Esmie Tembenu

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FAMILY RIGHTS, ELDERLY AND CHILD PROTECTION