



The Global Fund has approved a grant of over $460 million for Malawi towards the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria including building resilient sustainable systems for health (RSSH), the ministry of health said yesterday

The grant, totalling $460, 475,140, is for the next period, which runs for three years from January 1 2018 to December 31 2020.

“We are very grateful for all the nations that support the Global Fund for their support, we are working hard to establish a strong plan to ensure that we achieve best value for money across this investment in our services,” Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi, said

Our focus, he said, is very much to eradicate HIV, TB and malaria, particularly given the impact it has on the health of the children of Malawi.

According to the statement, HIV/Aids gets an allocation of K339 million, K13.9 million has been set aside for TB while K65 million will go towards the fight against malaria, the number killer especially of under-five children.

For building resilient sustainable systems for health (RSSH), K31 million has been budgeted for.

The approval of another grant to Malawi is good news because the Fund lost confidence in 2015 when it almost “pulled the plug” on the funding going to National Aids Commission (Nac) – a public trust meant to spearhead the fight against HIV/Aids.

Instead, the Fund started channelling the assistance through the Ministry of Health and the charity ActionAid rather than through Nac, which was accused of financial mismanagement, including the purchase of vehicles that were not budgeted for.

The principal recipients for the Global Fund grants in Malawi now are Ministry of Health, World Vision and Action Aid.





Source link