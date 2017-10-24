



They first managed to attract Sidik Mia, the Shire Valley’s most popular politician.

Now the Malawi Congress Party has attracted the support of one of the Northern Region’s most influential politicians – Harry Mkandawire.

Mkandawire is a former vice President of the People’s Party responsible for the Northern Region. He resigned that position in 2015 after Joyce Banda lost the presidency

“Iam interested in MCP because the party’s leadership speaks against nepotism which is common in the Democratic Progressive Party,” said Mkandawire in an exclusive interview yesterday

Of course, Mkandawire has publicly shown his support for MCP because he was seen campaigning for Sosten Gwengwe of MCP during a by-elections rally in Lilongwe.

He was also seen at MCP President Lazarous Chakwera’s rally in Chibavi Township in Mzuzu last year.

MCP, now with the momentum after winning the three by -elections last week which many political analysts said would mirror 2019, was all praises for Mkandawire for his ambition to join the party.

MCP Deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka lauded Mkandawire saying the party is attracting politicians of high calibre

“If matured politicians like Harry [Mkandawire] respects the leadership of MCP, it means many Malawians have hope in our President Chakwera,” said Mkaka.

“The rebranding process has made the party be national due to the support it is getting from all the regions. Therefore, we are glad with the joining of magnitude of people including influential politicians who are heading to the party,” Mkaka said.

Mkandawire, however, said he will remain on the PP bench in Parliament saying the time will come when he will announce his decision to join MCP.

But DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila described Mkandawire as a failed politician when he asked to respond accusations of nepotism levelled against the ruling party

“I can’t glorify failed politicians,” Kasaila said.





