…DPP says he is a failed politician

Member of Parliament for Mzimba West Harry Mkandawire has said he will soon join opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mkandawire is a People’s Party (PP) legislator but he has he revealed that he is eyeing MCP.

MCP has been roping in politicians from various parts of the country recently In its quest to shed its reputation as a central region party.

Last week the party won three Parliamentary seats in the October 17 by-elections.

Mkandawire said MCP’s stand against nepotism which is rampant under Democratic Progressive Partty (DPP) is the reason he will join the opposition party.

MCP Deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the move shows that the party’s rebranding efforts are bearing fruits and its leader Lazarus Chakwera represents hope for many Malawians.

“The rebranding process has made the party be national due to the support it is getting from all the regions. Therefore, we are glad with the joining of magnitude of people including influential politicians who are heading to the party,” Mkaka said.

But the DPP is not impressed by MCP’s new catch describing Mkandawire as a failed politician.