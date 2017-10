President Peter Mutharika has made a minor cabinet reshuffle as he has swapped the portfolios of his Internal Security and Civic Education Ministers. Grace Chiumia, who served as Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister will…

The post Malawi Cabinet reshuffle: Mutharika swaps two ministers, Chiumia and Chazama appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link