The murder of Anti-Corruption Bureau official Issa Njauju has remained unsolved for over two years, forcing Malawi to seek help from the United Kingdom.

The UK will send its police officers to help hunt Njauju’s killers in Malawi.

Njauju who was ACB corporate affairs director was killed in 2015.

His body was found half-buried behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe two days after he had gone missing.

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett told local media they were requested by Malawi to provide technical support to be used for investigating Njauju’s murder and her country has accepted.

“The UK has expressed its willingness to respond positively to the request. We are currently in the process of trying to identify UK officers with the skills and availability to assist.”

Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi said Malawians should not be surprised by goverment’s decision to seek help from the United Kingdom since security agencies help each other all the time.

The government spokesperson added that Britain’s Scotland Yard is renowned for its investigative work and has helped a lot of countries.

“The British even collaborate with their American and Israel counterparts. It’s normal in security circles to work with foreign experts. That doesn’t mean we are lacking confidence in the country’s security apparatus,” said Dausi