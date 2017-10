Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldier from Kamuzu Barracks has died after drowning in a swimming pool.

It is said that the deceased forced himself into the swimming pool while drunk and he ended up drowning.

The diseased who is yet o to be identified was discovered later while already dead. The body is currently at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) awaiting postmortem.

Funeral details are still sketchy.