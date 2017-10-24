



TNM Super League pace-setters, Be Forward Wanderers, have said they are debating on the venue for the Blantyre derby against their arch-rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets, on Saturday.

Last week, Wanderers hinted that they wanted to host Bullets at Balaka Stadium, but on Sunday, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) released fixtures indicating that the match would take place at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

The Nomads, through their Vice- General Secretary Chris Kananji, Monday said they would meet to discuss the way-forward on the issue.

“We registered Balaka as our home-ground, why then deny us our right to play at the ground? Sulom and Football Association of Malawi (Fam) certified the stadium fit, meaning that it can host any game.

“They should have told us that the venue was certified fit for other games only and not derbies. Last week, they ignored our request to shift our game against Chitipa United from Karonga Stadium to Mzuzu Stadium, but we went there despite compromising our budget,” he said.

When asked about the team’s ability to ensure safety at Balaka Stadium, Kananji said Sulom were better placed to handle security because they certified the stadium fit.

Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda, yesterday said Wanderers’ argument was unjustifiable.

“We did not just come up with that decision. We consulted Fam, the government and other stakeholders. We are trying to avoid a repeat of an incident of 2013 when a life was lost at the same venue [Balaka] during a match involving the same team against Silver Strikers.

“This is a big match and that is why, even in the first-round, we took the Blantyre derby to Lilongwe. However, we are yet to receive a written communication from the club’s [Wanderers] Chairperson [Gift Mkandawire], who is mandated to sign and be held responsible in the event that they insist on playing at the Balaka venue,” Banda said.

He further said article 16 (4) of the league’s rules and regulations gives them powers to decide on a venue when they deem one unfit to host a match.

Bullets Chairperson, Noel Lipipa, yesterday said they were ready to play against Wanderers anywhere.

“As the People’s Team, we will not waste our time discussing issues regarding the venue. As the home team, our rivals can choose their preferred venue and we will travel wherever they tell us.

“If they want us to play either on Mars or Venus we will be there. If they also want the game to be decided by goals, and not time, we will do it. If you recall, back in our childhood games, we used to play for goals or where a game duration was decided by goals. We are ready,” Lipipa said.

Wanderers lead the log table with 54 points followed by Bullets at 47, a point above Silver Strikers.

The Nomads have bad memories of BNS this season as they lost 1-0 to Bullets in the first-round and 5-3 on post-match penalties in the final of Carlsberg Cup, after a two-all draw in regulation time.





Source link