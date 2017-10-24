



The Office of the Director of Public Procurement (ODPP) will transform into the Public Procurement and Disposal of Asset Authority, ODPP director Paul Taulo has said.

He said this follows the enactment of Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) Bill of June 2017.

Taulo told a procurement and supply management conference in Mangochi on Friday that PPDA will step up anti-corruption drive in the way public procurement is conducted by increasing capacity building, monitoring, oversight and regulatory activities.

“PPDA will shortly replace ODPP which was established under the Public Procurement Act of 2003 which was primarily responsible for the establishment of the Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply [Mips] in 2008,” said Taulo.

“The country should expect a new level of performance and compliance to the law than it was in the past because the PPDA has been given the whip, which the ODPP did not have,” he said.

He said some of the reasons for bringing in PPDA are the provision for disposal of public assets, provision for standstill period in a procurement proceeding and also provision for penalties for controlling officers who contravene the provisions of the PPDA.

In his speech at the conference, Press Corporation Limited (PCL) plc group chief executive officer George Partridge called on companies and organisations to adopt e-procurement as one way of fighting corruption and improving service delivery.

“Given our prevailing circumstances, e-procurement will help to minimise the human contact that gives rise to bribery and corruption in the procurement sector,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Mips president Joseph Ngalawa said procurement professionals are looking at how best they can use e-procurement to improve efficiency as well as reducing corruption.

