



Silver Strikers have called for a crisis meeting following the team’s poor showing that saw the Bankers return from the Southern Region with a point from possible six.

The Bankers unbeaten run came to a halt on Sunday after losing 1-0 to Red Lions at Balaka Stadium, 24 hours after they were also held by bottom-placed Blantyre United.

The results effectively meant Silver, who have 46 points, had lost the second position to Nyasa Big Bullets, who beat Blue Eagles 3-0 to move to 47 points, seven adrift of leaders Be Forward Wanderers.

Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda was at loss of words on what has befallen the Bankers, who seemed to be on course to challenge for the 2017 league championship.

He said: “We need to find answers to what is happening. We need to know what is behind this. There is no way we can afford to be dropping points just like that.”

Chakaka-Nyirenda said the club had ensured it had done its part to motivate the players.

“If there is a team that ensures that its players are taken care of, then its Silver. No Silver player will tell [you] that he is owed anything. This is why we are wondering why these bad results,” he said.

After the match against Red Lions, team manager Francis Songo was also lost of words on what was wrong with the team.

“We didn’t plan to come here to lose or draw,” he said.

For the Zomba-based soldiers, it was nothing unusual as they also ended Silver’s unbeaten record in all competitions after booting the Bankers out of the Carlsberg Cup.

Coach Mike Kumanga said they needed maximum points after losing two away fixtrues to Mafco and Dwangwa United a week ago.

The post Silver call for crisis meet appeared first on The Nation Online.





