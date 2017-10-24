



Former Skippers FC player Tikomenji Zidana has joined a Tanzania women football outfit Mburahati Queens on year-long loan deal, The Nation has learnt.

Zidana confirmed yesterday through WhatsApp interview.

The left-back was spotted by the team while trying her luck with another Tanzanian side Simba Queens.

“I was invited by a friend to try my luck with the team [Simba]. It’s where I was spotted by Mburahati officials. We are still discussing on terms. This is a step for me to excel in my career,” she said.

The Dar es Salaam-based outfit plays in the country’s national women’s football league.

Skippers managing director Charles Mwenda said the up-and-coming player has potential to achieve her goals.

Zidana played for DD Sunshine, One Goal Queens and Skippers Under-20 side.

She joins other Malawian players–Chawinga sisters Tabitha and Temwa, who play for Swedish Damallsvenska League side Kvarnsveden IK and Chisomo Kazisonga, who plays for Austrian Second Division side SV Nosv Neulengabash.

The other Malawian foreign-based players are Loveness Nyakamera and Chrissy Kasiya who play for Kanatala Ladies FC in South Africa while Linda Chilewe and Eliza Chaphang’omba turn up for Zimbabwe’s Auckland Queens.

