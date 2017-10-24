Standard Bank to let debtors borrow more money.

Standard Bank customers who have loans with the bank will be allowed to access additional loans.

The bank has done this to enable customers’ growth through farming, home repairs, and festive season holidays.

Dubbed “Start a Fresh”, the offer is with immediate effect and valid until January 31, 2018.

Head of Personal & Business Banking (PBB) Dr Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said the ‘Start Afresh’ loan offer is open to customers who have existing loans but would like to top-up as soon as possible.

“The loan aims to provide a cushion to our personal customers during this lean period when additional responsibilities and obligations set in, but cash flows are low,” she said.

Chaika said it is during this time of the year that people need extra money for farming, household maintenance, school fees and festive season family vacation.

“Thus this loan facility provides the much-needed relief from the shock of these demands. Our goal is to ease the pressure and psychological burden that these obligations may create and move our customers comfortably forward.

“In addition, loans offered under this campaign require no collateral as security, customers require only evidence of a salaried account to access a loan from MK4.5 million up to MK15 million,” she said.

The PBB Head said the bank’s loans are available within the shortest time possible from application, and customers will be able to monitor their accounts in real time using the bank’s digital platforms.

Eligible customers should have an existing performing loan for at least 6 months and should not have been in arrears or in default at a particular point.

The loan has a minimum of three month repayments for Private and Executive Banking and six months for other accounts.