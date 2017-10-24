Police at Kafukule in Mzimba have arrested three men for stealing a bull.

According to public relations officer for Mzimba Peter Botha, the men stole a bull valued at K400,000 belonging to Malizani Nkhata.

“Nkhata locked his cattle in a kraal after grazing and the following morning he discovered that one bull was missing,” he said.

Nkhata reported the matter to police and a follow-up made by the police led to the arrest of the three.

“The three pulled the cattle to a nearby bush and slaughtered it and carried the carcass in a Toyota saloon registration number NB 3668 only to be intercepted by police as they planned to sell it in Mzuzu,” said Botha.

The three thieves are Paul Vhibula, 32, of Kabinyu village, Joseph Tchuwa aged 31 of Makalande village and Charles Nyirenda aged 25 of Chifunda village, all from Traditional Authority Mtwalo Mzimba.

They are to appear before court soon to answer the charge of theft of cattle.