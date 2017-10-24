Police in Kasungu have arrested three people for stealing various items worth K3.5 million in several shops at Santhe Trading Center in the district.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Edina Mzingwitsa, the three suspects have been breaking into shops at Santhe and getting away with assorted goods.

Mzingwitsa said the suspects are Chimwemwe Kaunda, aged 25, Madalitso Rajab, 18 years of age and a 17 year old boy.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered some of the stolen goods and said investigations are underway.

Kaunda comes from Kapindi village, Traditional Authority Malili in Lilongwe and Rajab comes from Filimoni village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndiwabwino in Mchinji.