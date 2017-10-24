The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has expressed anger with Transglobe Company for blocking Farm Input Subsidy program (Fisp) using the courts after the company was not given a contract to supply fertilizer.

On Monday, the high court in Blantyre ruled in favour of Transglobe Company to have a judicial review on the company’s failure to get a contract to implement Fisp this year.

The company has been blocked from supplying fertilizer this year, months after it was involved in the botched purchase of maize from Zambia.

Reacting on the judicial review, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture Joseph Chidanti Malunga has described the move as worrisome.

“I think this is blackmail and Malawians won’t be happy with this, if they are to continue, we are going to ask Parliament to pass a resolution to stop this company from operating in Malawi.

“This is an insult to Malawians, we cannot be held in ransom because of one company,” said Chidanti Malunga.

He added that the committee is to make sure that Transglobe is not awarded a contract on Fisp this farming season.

Reports revealed that Transglobe was at the centre of dubious procurement of maize from Zambia.

A director at the company got arrested together with former minister of agricultural, irrigation and water development George Chaponda in connection to the issue.

Meanwhile the two are on bail waiting for the case to resume.