Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Lucas Kondowe is on the move of leaving the bureau.

His last working day is tomorrow, October 26 2017.

Kondowe confirmed of the development in an interview with Nation Publications Limited, saying he has decided not to renew his contract.

“It’s been an amazing experience and honour to serve the people of Malawi. It’s a tough job but I believe I have done my best to ensure that ACB meets its institutional mandate. I thank the president Peter Mutharika for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I also thank Malawians, International Community and media for the support given to ACB,” Kondowe was quoted as saying.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika appointed Kondowe to the position of ACB in 2014 just after ascedning to the high office and he replaced

More details to come…