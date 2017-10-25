The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) says there has been a high number of attacks against persons with albinism since the rumours of bloodsucking started.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, APAM President Overstone Kondowe said in the month of August and September they did not register any case of attacks against people with albinism but cases have spiked in October.

“For the past two months, we never registered attacks on persons with albinism because of some of the strategies which were championed by APAM together with other partners,” he explained.

Kondowe however noted that for the past two weeks the association has registered four cases of the attacks against persons with albinism. This has coincided with the spread of rumours about bloodsucking in various parts of the Southern Region.

According to him, the association has been working with government and nongovernmental stakeholders in order to get to the root of the problem.

He therefore called upon all Malawians of goodwill to join hands and condemn the attacks and monitor the security and fundamental rights of persons with albinism especially in the affected areas.