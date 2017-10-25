President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika made some few changes in his 20 member cabinet with Minister of Home Affairs Grace Obama Chiumia being the main culprit.

This has been confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday evening signed by Chief Secretary to the President Lloyd Muhara.

According to Muhara, Obama Chiumia has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to the Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.

Cecilia Chazama, who was Civic Education Minister, has now taken up the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The statement has not explained as to why President Mutharika has made some changes into his cabinet.