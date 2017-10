High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has granted Transglobe Produce Export Limited an interim order to stop any operations relating to this year’s Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) after the company was dropped from list of…

The post Fisp haulted as Judge Kenyata grants Transglobe injunction to stop program appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link