The French Schools Drama competition, now in its 30th edition, returns next month with regional finals slated for November 11.

Organising Committee Chairperson, Poya Chapweteka, confirmed the development Tuesday, saying all was set for the contest.

Chapweteka said the regional finals would be held in three regions at Mzuzu University in the Northern Region, Likuni Boys in Lilongwe in the Central Region and Jacaranda School for Orphans in Blantyre in the Southern Region.

“This year, the competition is running under the theme ‘Tout ce qui brille n’est pas or’,” Chapweteka said.

He added that 23 schools have expressed interest in taking part in the competition.

“In the Northern Region, we have Ekwendeni Girls, Luwinga, Marymount, Mzuzu International Academy, Nkhata Bay Secondary School, Nyika Progressive and Phwezi Boys and Girls,” Chapweteka said.

The Central region contest is expected to have Darlo Girls, Chipasula Private, Dzaleka Secondary School, Likuni Boys, Lilongwe Girls, Robert Blake and Lilongwe Academy.

In the Southern Region, schools that will compete include HHI, Jacaranda, Lunzu, Malindi, Malosa, Mulunguzi, Police, St Patricks and Zomba Catholic.

“Many students, teachers and school heads are interested in the competition and it seems that all the schools are eyeing the national finals, which will take place in Blantyre on December 2,” Chapweteka said.

He said that eight schools would make it to the national finals.

“We also have exciting news from Total Malawi, who have sponsored t-shirts to be given out to all participating schools and our special guests starting with the regional level,” Chapweteka said.

The French Schools Drama competition— which, among other objectives, seeks to promote the French language and unearth talent— is being organised by Jacaranda Foundation with support from the French Embassy in Malawi.

Chapweteka said, for the first time, the French Department at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) has offered them a hall that will host the finals in the Northern Region.

“We are happy to have more partners and we are looking forward to further collaboration with Mzuzu University in promoting French. Mzuzu University and the University of Malawi— Chancellor College— have been key in training French teachers,” he said.

Chapweteka also said that Chancellor College and Mzuni have offered them judges in the past.

The reigning champions are Stella Maris. They won the competition in 2015 and defended it last year.

But Chapweteka indicated that Stella Maris will not participate in this year’s competition due to financial constraints.

