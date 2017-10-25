Three women who stripped naked and assaulted another woman in Lilongwe will be sentenced by a higher court following their conviction on Wednesday.

The Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate Court in Lumbadzi on Wednesday convicted the three women who were being accused of stripping and severely assaulting a 30-year-old woman at Area 25C in Lilongwe.

The magistrate however referred the case to Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court for sentencing since the lower court cannot hand a sentence of over 10 years.

The three women had appeared before the court for the state to tender medical documents of the victim.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Charles Eliasi of Kanengo Police disclosed that the medical report indicated that the victim sustained some bruises in her face and on her thighs.

The Prosecutor further disclosed that medics had established that the victim had some bruises inside her vagina which were discharging blood.

He said that this made them to conclude that the abusers had forced a foreign object into her vagina during the assaults.

The women were then convicted on their own plea of guilty. The second accused person, Zelifa Phiri, earlier told the court that she had decided to plead guilty to the first count to which she had pleaded not guilty during her first appearance on Monday.

Following the conviction, Sub Inspector Charles Eliasi applied to the court to transfer the cases to Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court for sentencing due to gravity of the maximum penalty attached to the first count.

The first count, which is acts intended to cause grievous harm of the penal code attracts a maximum penalty of life imprisonment while the second count which is of insulting the modesty of a woman of the penal code attracts a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment.

Following the application, Second Grade Magistrate Ezekiel Kantikana who is mandated to pass punishment not exceeding 10 years transferred the case to Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court for sentencing which will be passed at a date to be announced later.

The convicts are Thokozani Msiska aged 27 from Enukweni village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba, Zelifa Phiri, 27, from Setha village T/A Zulu in Mchinji and Rodness Chisale aged 40 from Gonthi village T/A Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

They are currently on remand at Maula Prison awaiting sentence.