Inspector General of Malawi Police Service (MPS) Dr Lexten Kachama has pleaded with well-wishers to donate vehicles to the police saying the cars police has are inadequate.

Kachama made the appeal in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe when he was briefing the media.

According to Kachama, fast responsiveness to various emergencies by police officers depend on motor vehicles that at the moment are inadequate in Malawi.

The MPS boss said well-wishers can donate motor vehicles to the Police to boost delivery service.

Kachama gave a recent example in Blantyre at Chileka where an epileptic man was killed saying men in uniform failed to intervene fast because the car at Chileka police unit was away since the police post has one vehicle.

He said such incidents would have been avoided if the police officers had enough vehicles.

Kachama said people should not just wait for government only since it has a lot of tasks that need financial support.

However, Kachama disclosed that government has purchased vehicles from China that will be in the country soon.

During the presser, Kachama also disclosed that Malawi Police Service is in talks with Malawi network provider Airtel and TNM to restore its 997 and 990 lines for emergencies.