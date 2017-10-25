



Malawi Open Tennis Championship will take place at Limbe Country Club in Blantyre from November 9 to12.

According to Lawn Tennis Association of Malawi (Ltam), men’s singles champion will pocket K735 000 while the women’s champion will get K700 000.

“We are still working on the figures for the rest of the winners,” said Ltam general secretary Stan Kaunda.

Simba Net will sponsor this year’s event to the tune of K7 million.

Players from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Italy, Mozambique, Tanzania and Botswana are expected to take part in the competition.

Ltam technical director Thompson Mtengula said will improve the compeitiveness of the competition.

“We need strong opponents if our tennis players are to improve. It is good that we have players from other countries,” he said.

Puma Energy Malawi Limited, Mibawa Studios, Lube Masters and Illovo are previous sponsors of the tournament.

Women’s singles defending champion Mary Luhanga thanked Simba Net for sponsoring the event.

“We cannot be good players without tournaments. We thank sponsors for providing us this opportunity. I am training hard so that I should retain the championship title,” she said. n

The post Malawi Open next month appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link