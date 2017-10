As Malawians continue to experience persistent power outages, President Peter Mutharika has made a surprise visit to Escom headquarters in Blantyre, Umoyo House, where Escom and Egenco are holding a joint management meeting.

The visit comes barely a week after his party performed miserably in the October 19 by-elections with others attributing the loss to power outages and other challenges being faced by Malawians across the country.

More details to come..