



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday quietly sneaked into Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) headquarters’ offices, which are housed on the 5th Floor of Umoyo House in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre for a surprise visit.

President Mutharika invaded the premises, unannounced with business as usual and he sneaked in without the customary presidential fanfare, catching people within the precincts of Umoyo and surrounding areas unawares.

According to a senior ESCOM official, who spoke to Maravi Post on anonymity, said the president just showed up at Umoyo House on 5th Floor, and marched into ESCOM offices.

The official added that it was both scary and dramatic, as no one expected that to happen.

“Heads rolled and the president appeared somewhat livid and unhappy. This is the first time in history, for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices, unannounced.

“The look on his face tells it all. He is not happy with the electricity supplying outfit and he surely needs answers and thorough explanations as to what is really going on,” said the source.

The Malawi leader’s visit to the embattled electricity suppliers, ESCOM is believed to be an executive clampdown on the country’s most inefficient utility service provider, whose incessant power cuts continue to annoy the country’s populace.

No roads in the city, including the Victoria Avenue, were closed as is the case whenever the president is travelling within the City.

During the surprise visit, Mutharika crept and leapfrogged into a closed-door joint ESCOM and EGENCO management meeting at 10:20 AM.

The nation is yet to see the fruits of the President’s visit as to whether the shameless and unstoppable blackouts will end

