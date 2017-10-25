As the day draws near for the country to hold the 2019 tripartite election, a new political party owned by South African-based Malawian, Sally Kumwenda has been launched.

The launch of the new political party, Leadership with Compassion Party (LCP) took place at Korea Garden lodge in the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking to the press after the launch, Kumwenda described the Malawi’s present politics as deceiving.

According to Kumwenda, the country is filled with injustice, corruption, crime, poverty and blackouts.

“My party is interested in young and fresh people. We need new ideas of leading the people of Malawi. We have been waiting for a long time to have a Malawi which is everyone’s dream but instead of seeing positivity we see more failures. Which is really frustrating,” she said.

Meanwhile some social commentators have accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of being behind the formation of the new political party to confuse voters.