



Silver Strikers FC have appealed against Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) decision to let Dwangwa United continue featuring Wilson Magombo despite the player being contracted to the the Bankers.

FAM advised Super League of Malawi (Sulom) that Dwangwa can continue using the player, effectively quashing Silver Strikers’ call for the league administrators to dock points from the Nkhotakota-based outfit for “illegally” featuring Magombo in their one-all draw.

Silver argued they did not loan out the player to Dwangwa but to Mafco FC and, therefore, Dwangwa had to lose points.

But in a letter of appeal addressed to FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda dated October 21 2017, Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyitenda argues FAM meted out selective justice on the case.

“We are of the considered view that your letter dated 17th October, 2017 ignored vital information contained in our letter dated 24th March, 2017 [which clearly stated that any club interested in the services of Magombo should discuss the terms of the loan with Silver],” the letter reads in part.

“The letter also put a loan fee of MK750 000 and the only club that came forward was Mafco FC. We issued a clearance letter to Mafco and we never received any offer from Dwangwa and the loan agreement cannot be transferrable.”

Silver further argued that it is also “surprising” that despite (FAM) finding that the player has a running contract with Silver, it proceeded to order that the player should continue playing for Dwangwa.

“The decision contravenes FAM and Fifa statutes on registration of players. It is our further apprehension that you are selectively applying the rules relating to player transfer and registration,” the letter explained.

“We believe there should also have been a hearing before making your determination. A fundamental error was committed by your office [FAM] by proceeding to make a determination without hearing the affected parties. Thus, we, request that the decision contained in your letter should be reversed.”

But Gunda said yesterday that Silver have no grounds for appeal because the content of their letter pertaining to the status of the player is not clear as it was written in a “whom it may concern” manner.”

“We indicated at the end of the letter that the said player should continue playing for Dwangwa until such a time Silver satisfies both FAM and Sulom on the status of the player based on the content of the letter the club issued dated March 24 2017,” he said.

“I do not understand why they are appealing because what they could have done was to pass information on the player’s status against the letter they issued on that date. Then, if there is a case, the issue would be brought before the disciplinary committee or sorted in another way. At present, we provided guidance on the player’s status and it was not necessarily a verdict.” n

