There was commotion at Chilipa in Mangochi district when two businessmen who went to the district to look for charms were about to be burned to death on suspicion that they are bloodsuckers.

The incident occurred on October 22, 2017 around noon hours at Black village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.

The businessmen have been identified as Petrol Malasha, 58, and Mathias Sankumbe aged 38 who are from Salima.

In an interview with Malawi24, Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi said on this fateful day the victims left their homes for Chilipa in search of Traditional business JuJu locally known as Mkolantchentche.

According to Daudi, the two bought the news about the business charm from their friend who resides in Salima but originates from Chilipa.

“People in the village were surprised to see the unfamiliar faces going about as a result they captured them hostage suspecting they could be blood suckers,” Daudi told Malawi24.

The victims tried to explain their motives for visiting but to no avail.

They were taken to the Group Village Headman and people flocked to the scene whilst chanting random statements that the two be burnt to ashes.

Fortunately, police officers from Chilipa Police Unit rushed to the scene in time and rescued the helpless men from the angry mob.

Later, the victims were taken to Mangochi police for safe keeping.

From there, they were sent back to Salima by the Police and no injuries or loss of property were reported during the incident.

The police in the district have since cautioned the general public to refrain from inciting violence of any kind in relation to the bloodsucking rumours or taking the law into own hands.

Further, the police have warned that no perpetrator of violence will be spared but dealt with accordingly as per laws of the country.