Thirteen people have been remanded to prison for inciting violence over bloodsucking rumours in Zomba district.

The suspects Enock Bomba aged 32, Edson Eleven, 33, Buton Manyenje, 31, and ten others were arrested for inciting violence at Ndalama Health Post at Jali on the night of 22nd October.

According to State Prosecutor Louis Makiyi, the suspects mobilized themselves and attacked a team of employees from Save the Children who went to the area to drop a Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) who was coming from a workshop.

The suspects started stoning the officers accusing them of being blood suckers who were planning to terrorize the area.

Makiyi said Police came in to rescue the officers after they were called and managed to arrest thirteen suspects of whom seven are minors.

In court, all suspects denied the charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace levelled against them and Senior Resident Magistrate Wyson Nkhata adjourned the case to 30th October to allow the state to warn its witnesses.

All the suspects come from the area of Traditional Authority M’biza in same district of Zomba.

In a related development, three people from Balaka district have been remanded to Zomba Maximum Prison for publication of false news and conducting in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The three are Lloyd Tchaka, 22, Linda Lloyd aged 17 and Ndiuzani Mkwapatira aged 26 come from Maduwani village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkaya in the same district of Balaka.

According to the State Prosecutor Dickens Mwambazi, the three on the night of 20 claimed that they had seen blood suckers in the village a development that brought fear to the community.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them and Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe adjourned the case to 26th October for hearing.

All the suspects were remanded to Zomba Maximum Prison.

Meanwhile, Police in the region are appealing to the general public to avoid spreading these rumours which are bringing unnecessary fear to the general public and also to avoid taking the laws in their own hands when they arrest anyone suspected of being involved in any criminal act as it is against the laws of the land and anyone found taking the law in their own hands will be arrested and prosecuted.