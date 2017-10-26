Astro Mobile’s intention to see Malawians connecting easily has intensified as the Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider becomes the latest company sponsoring Sand Music Festival.

The company has been unveiled as one of the sponsors of Sand Music Festival in Salima which this year will take place in Salima from October 27-29.

According to the press release issued Wednesday, the company is primarily supporting Tay Grin’s performance at the festival. The Nyau King, as he is fondly known on the music scene, was recently unveiled Astro Mobile’s brand ambassador.

The company’s General Manager Michael Gova said it was exciting to be part of the festival which celebrates Malawi’s music talent. He suggested that the company would want to get more involved in the festival next year as well as similar initiatives on the local scene.

“Astro Mobile defines itself as an Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider. Our mission is to give a voice to millions of Africans and everyone can agree that musicians or artists also give a voice to a lot of people in Malawi, this is the motivation for our involvement.

“We deliver eye-catching, top performance and affordable smartphones to our customers. We want to fill the gap in Malawi for those who are looking for amazing phones but have limited budgets. We are excited that a lot of people who will attend the festival will have the opportunity to know more about our brand,” Gova said.

Gova said Astro Mobile’s brand is entrenched in African culture. This African culture is hugely identified by music and dance that is why the company believes the Sand Music Festival is a perfect platform for its brand.

As one of the sponsors, Astro Mobile will mount a stall where some of the gadgets will be sold. The company will also brand the festival area.

Astro is a rapidly expanding e-commerce company and a mobile and electronic solutions provider employing over 2000 people, with branches in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa. Its mission is to give a voice to millions of Africans citizens by providing a range of affordable, high quality smartphones throughout the continent; encapsulated in the company’s motto: “It’s All About You”.

