Slowly, bees that are the private sector are flocking to the flower that is Sand Music Festival.

The festival, launched high on the hopes that it would put Malawi on the map, has been slow in producing the smoke of excitement among private sector players, resulting in it being largely bankrolled by organisers Impakt Events.

No more.

Astro Mobile has become the latest company to join the party and has, in so doing, reiterated its commitment to promoting the music industry in Malawi.

The company yesterday announced that it would be one of the sponsors of Sand Music Festival.

This year’s festival will take place from October 27 to 29 in Salima. The Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider will support its brand ambassador Tay Grin.

Astro Mobile General Manager, Michael Gova, says in a press release that Astro Mobile wants to get more involved in the festival next year as well as similar initiatives on the local scene.

Gova says the Astro Mobile brand is entrenched in African culture which, he says, is usually identified by music and dance; hence, the company regards the Sand Music Festival as a perfect platform for its brand.

“Astro Mobile defines itself as an Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider. Our mission is to give a voice to millions of Africans and everyone can agree that musicians or artists also give a voice to a lot of people in Malawi. This is the motivation for our involvement.

“We deliver eye-catching, top performance and affordable smartphones to our customers. We want to fill the gap in Malawi for those who are looking for amazing phones but have limited budgets. We are excited that a lot of people who will attend the festival will have the opportunity to know more about our brand,” Gova says.

Astro is an e-commerce company and a mobile and electronic solutions provider that employs over 2000 people— with branches in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa.

Its mission is to give a voice to millions of Africans through the motto ‘It’s All About You’.

