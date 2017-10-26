…Bullets executive committee to apologize to Karonga United…

First to complain about the behavior of Nyasa Big Bullets thugs popularly known as “Agalu” at Chilomoni Stadium were Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Baracks officials respectively but nobody paid attention.

Now, things got worse on Wednesday afternoon at the same venue during a Fisd Cup round of 16 tie when Agalu attacked Karonga United team manager Abraham Mwakhwawa right in his technical area before snatching team Doctors’ medicine box in full view of Malawi Police, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials and Bullets executive and supporters committee.

Apart from the officials who were manhandled by these thugs, journalists were not spared either as Joy TV Cameraman was roughed up by Agalu before being rescued by fellows as he was trying to discharge his duties.

The ugly part of the whole saga saw Karonga United players refusing to return to the pitch after the half time break in fear of their lives, forcing the FA officials to intervene before play resumed but the visiting team played under protest.

Now, with teams complaining, some section of football followers have warned football authorities that if nothing is done to stop the madness, the situation might get worse than it is at the moment.

Reacting to the latest development, Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga told this publication that the supporters’ executive committee has identified the culprits who have since been reported to the FA.

“Our meeting with supporters’ top leadership immediately after the game was fruitful and all the culprits will be individually penalized. Names have already been submitted to FAM to ban these hoodlums and make the match venue safe again.

“You will not see such people at our games anymore once the FA releases their names. The supporters leadership will tomorrow summon them to a meeting to tell them blatantly that they will walk alone,” said Chigoga.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the culprits are expected to receive a two year ban each from all football related activities.

It has also been revealed that Karonga United, who gave away a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2, played the match under protest, a development which might see Bullets banned in the competition.

“This is sad and unacceptable. How can you rough up a team’s official in the technical area? Let’s pray that our team should not be banned from this competition because Karonga United played the match under protest,” revealed Chigoga.

Chigoga then disclosed that his team will apologize to Karonga United for the incident.

When asked to comment on the issue that Chilomoni Stadium was no longer a safe place for any visiting team when playing Bullets, Casper Jangale from the FA said: “Nope, it’s attitude problem by a section of supporters and not the venue.

We will handle this. It’s a process we started a long time ago and now we are engaging extra gear.”

Just hours after the incident, the team’s longest serving player Fischer Kondowe blasted supporters for turning the beautiful game of football into a war zone.

“This is unacceptable, it’s bad for the game. As players, we are not happy at all to see our opponents being harassed by some section of our supporters.

Time has come to put to an end this total madness because football is meant to unite us not to divide us,” he told a local radio station.

Last week, Agalu manhandled Moyale Barracks team Doctor on suspicions that he had carried Juju for the visiting team and the game was nearly postponed before Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) intervention.