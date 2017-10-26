Mark 11:25 “Whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone; so that your Father, who is in heaven, may also forgive you your transgressions.”

Forgiveness is important aspect of prayer. Make it a norm to forgive and make your Christian life a success. Don’t allow your prayer life to be hindered because of unforgiveness.Mar 11:26 “But if you do not forgive, neither will your Father in heaven forgive your transgressions.”

Keep on forgiving. Even if they have wronged you several times. Mat 18:21-22 “Then Peter came to him and said, “Lord, how often can my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Up to seven times?” Jesus said to him, “I do not tell you up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.”

Seventy times seven is equal to 490. Only the devil can count one up to 490 times of being wronged. So don’t even count how many times someone has done the wrong. Simply forgive and proceed.

Its for your own benefit to forgive so take every opportunity to forgive and be a winner now and forever in Jesus name.

Confession

I forgive countless times because my heavenly Father forgives countless times. In Jesus Name. Amen

