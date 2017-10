Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is expected to launch an investigation into a fracas that marred Wednesday’s FISD Challenge Cup Round of 16 match involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Karonga United which was played at the Chilomoni…

The post FA Malawi launches probe into Bullets violence at Chilomoni Stadium appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link