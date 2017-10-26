…feared Malawi Police presence in a ‘foreign land’

Two districts are slated to announce their secession from mainland Malawi today, proponents for this move have confirmed.

According to the Peoples Land Organisation (PLO) as led by its ‘Supreme Leader’ Vincent Wandale, Thyolo and Mulanje districts will officially seceded from Malawi today at an event to be held at Thyolo boma.

There is a heavy Malawi Police presence in Thyolo, according to reports.

The two districts come under the tagline the African Traditionalist Republic of the United States of Thyolo and Mulanje (MUST).

At the inauguration, a flag, coat of arms, passports, identity cards and currency and national anthem will be introduced.

Wandale recently indicated that the two districts are under self-rule while warning that warrants of arrest will be issued to people that undermine the sovereignty of MUST.

The PLO argues that people in the two districts are not empowered and that they are deprived ownership of their own land.

Colonialists own part of land on which they have big tea farms where most Malawians, largely those from the two districts do piece works to feed their families.

At some point, the PLO also complained of exploitation of the locals by the owners of the farms.

The PLO had previously called on the Malawi Government to rule that all the companies which own tea estates in the districts got them illegally and that tea estates which are not being used should be shared to the local there who apparently lack land to cultivate.

The grouping has indicated it borrows a leaf from Kosovo

which seceded from Serbia in February 2008 as the Republic of Kosovo.

The Malawi Government has however been coy on the matter. Previously it had indicated there is nothing like secession of any districts in Malawi.

MORE TO COME AS THE STORY UNFOLDS.