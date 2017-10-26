Police in Thyolo are keeping in custody a 46 year old man for murdering his 37 year old brother.

Confirming the incident was Constable Patrick Mussa Deputy publicist for Limbe Police Station who identified the suspect as James Maolera.

Mussa said Maolera murdered his older brother who has been identified as Leonard Kambalame.

It is reported that Kambalame was staying with the suspect in one house at Kadzuwa village in Thyolo and it is alleged that the deceased was troublesome.

On 25 October, the suspect reported at Bvumbwe Police that he had found the body of his brother lying dead outside their house at around 5am.

The suspect was seen with blood stains and upon being asked, he failed to explain what really happened and he later confessed to have killed his brother.

Body was taken to Thyolo District Hospital where it was confirmed that death was due to severe head injury and loss of blood.

The suspect is in police custody and will appear before court soon to answer murder charge.

Both the suspect and the deceased hails from Kadzuwa village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.