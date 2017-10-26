South African based organization, the Christian Media Publication (CMP), on Tuesday launched a new Chichewa Bible called “Mawu a Mulungu mu Chichewa cha Lero” in Mzuzu.

Translation of the Bible took almost 30 years and was done by a team of Malawians.

The Mzuzu launch was aimed at sensitizing the bible users of the impending grand contemporary bible launch to be held in Lilongwe.

During the event, South African Susan Van der Schijff analysed the New English Bible version while Bishop Gibson Nachiye analysed the Chichewa version.

Country representative for the organisation Chikondi Chikoya said this bible is so different and special since it was made so that people should understand Chichewa bible.

“This bible is in Chichewa that is being spoken today in our homes that’s why it is called Chichewa cha Lero. Even though there are other vernacular bibles, you will see some people carrying English bibles because they don’t understand some words in the old Chichewa bibles,” said Chikoya.

Chikoya added that this doesn’t mean that people should stop reading other bibles but it will depend on how one understands its words.

Similar events were also held in Lilongwe and Blantyre. On 17th November, there will be a national launch.