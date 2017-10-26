After two weeks of uninterrupted power before October 17 elections, residents of Area 23 now have been hit hard by blackouts after voting for a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate as their Member of Parliament.

The area which is in Lilongwe City South East Constituency had two weeks of power before by-elections which according to some quarters was politically motivated.

The scenario is not the same since the area has now been flooded by rampant blackouts just after the elections.

One woman in Area 23 said she feels the current power cuts in the area are a punishment because people did not vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate.

The woman further said that the scenario is worrisome since electricity is a basic need especially to urban dwellers and being hit by such blackouts compromises a lot of activities.

“Electricity should not be politically controlled and such are some of the reasons why this country is not doing great.

“Go at the ATM in this area and you will see that people are failing to access services because of lack of electricity. People are failing to go to maize mill because of lack of electricity and sometimes power is getting on around 11 pm to 4 am which is bad,” the woman told Malawi24.

Lilongwe City South East constituency where Area 23 falls is one of the areas that had by-elections on October 17. Ulemu Msungama of Malawi Congress Party won the polls in the area.