Four police officers from kawale are in Lilongwe police custody connected with the naked picture of female suspects in a cell.

Officers are suspected to have taken the pictures of three stubborn women for assaulting their fellow woman in a whatsapp video clip on allegation that she had slept with a husband belonging to one of them

The suspects’ naked pictures were shared on social media while in custody which triggered sad hum as why should police officers strip suspects naked and took their photos.

The suspects were rescued from angry residents by the same police from area 24 where they mobilized themselves to deal with three women who were seen in video clip stripping, and harshly beating the victim with different objects while accusing her of sleeping with a friend`s husband.

Meanwhile, it was not clear whether the angry residents were the ones who stripped the suspects naked or police officers.