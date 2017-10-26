Malawi’s iconic music figure Tay Grin has yet again set the bar high with music collaborations involving international stars from Africa.

The multi-award winning artist has this month been featured on two songs done by artists from Uganda and South Africa. The projects add up to his existing international music collaborations.

Bebe Cool fell in love with the Nyau King’s versatility in music, hence featuring him on “One more touch”. The product is currently enjoying airplay, with downloads piling up on different music sites.

South Africa’s hip hop star DA L.E.S followed the Ugandan footsteps by featuring Grin on his track entitled Stay. The audio for the song is within the audience reach having been released earlier this month.

These projects come after his other chart topping music collaboration. The Blantyre based Mcee earlier this year worked with Tanzania’s Vanessa Mdee on his song tagged Tola.

2016 was equally decorated for the Proudly African album creator, as he dropped two hot songs which feature two top Nigerian musicians, 2BaBa and Orezi. Chipapapa which involved the former was the first to come out while Kanda followed with the latter having an input in it.

Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani has established himself to be an influential artist internationally. His efforts in music have seen him getting international awards.

In 2015, he was named among top 100 influential people in the world by a United Kingdom (UK) magazine called C.Hub.

A few months ago, he was on an international tour in South Africa, UK, and America but prior to that he performed at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland where he shared the stage with Rick Ross and Big Sean among other international hip hop stars.