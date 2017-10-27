Police in Limbe have arrested 21 people suspected of burning a South African pastor’s car after accusing him of being a blood sucker.

The mob burned the car on October 10 and police managed to arrest the suspects on October 24.

Limbe Police Station Publicist Widson Nhlane identified the pastor as Sibusiso Njamburo who is a South African national.

According to Nhlane, Njamburo who stays in Nyambadwe in Blantyre lost his direction as he was going to visit his colleagues in Chigumula since it was the first time to go to the place.

“The pastor therefore found himself in William village which is opposite Game Haven in Bvumbwe area. He asked the villagers to assist him on which route to use to reach the said place but they descended on the pastor on suspicion that he is a blood sucker,” he explained.

The villagers burnt to ashes his K3.5 million motor vehicle Toyota Saloon Sienta and also wounded him badly.

Police have managed to arrest 21 suspects with the help of the pastor who identified some of the suspects involved in the malpractice.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer the charge of unlawful wounding.