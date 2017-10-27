Ten people are in police custody in Mzuzu in connection to an angry mob that demolished Enukweni police unit in Mzimba on Friday morning.

The fact of the matter is that the police officers on Thursday evening arrested a man who stubbed to death one of the community members during the installation ceremony of Chief Mhango.

The development angered the community who this morning ganged up and stormed the Enukweni police unit.

The angry communities were demanding the immediate release of the murder suspect to administer mob justice on him but police officers did not give in to the call.

The move angered the community members who retaliated by burning and demolishing the police unit.

Others went further by close the M1 road from Mzuzu to Karonga with burning tyres.

Enukweni Police Public Relations Officer Henry Kamanga confirmed of the development in an interview, saying ten people have been arrested in connection to the fracas.

Meanwhile the body of the man who was stubbed by the murder suspect is at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

More details to come….