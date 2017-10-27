



Nyasa Big Bullets’ Executive Committee summoned their Supporters’ Committee on Wednesday over the spate of violence perpetrated by the team’s fans in matches played at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

In the latest nasty incident, Bullets fans beat up Karonga officials, suspecting that they brought juju to the stadium where the two teams met in a Fisd Challenge Cup round-of-16 match.

Things turned ugly when Karonga scored twice through Anthony Mfune, with the fans attacking every Karonga official they suspected to be carrying juju.

Karonga players returned reluctantly from the dressing room after the break. Eventually, Bullets won the match 4-2.

Recently, Red Lions and Kamuzu Barracks complained that their officials and players were also harassed by Bullets supporters at the same Blantyre venue.

Last week, an official of Moyale Barracks was also harassed at the stadium, forcing the visitors to refuse, briefly, to go into the field of play before kick-off.

Bullets interim General Secretary, Albert Chigoga, said the incidents compelled them to summon the committee so as to find a solution by identifying the culprits.

“We summoned the meeting with the top leadership of our supporters and the meeting ended at 9 pm. The agenda was to find the solution [to this] because football is not war.

“It is [a form of] entertainment and a social gathering, regardless of affiliation. It is sad that each time this happens, no one gets arrested. Perpetrators always go scot-free.”

“Loyalty to the football club is not about perpetrating violence. This is unacceptable. Crime is crime. Our players get distracted when people start behaving deplorably in the stands, like what happened today [Wednesday].

“Names [of suspects] have been submitted to Football Association of Malawi (Fam) to ban these hoodlums and make the match-venue safe again. Our children should not see this nonsense at football matches.” Chigoga said.

Bullets Supporters’ Committee Chairperson, Stone Mwamadi, said they attended the meeting because they were equally disturbed by the violence.

“The supporters need to be sensitised on their role at the stadium. We want those involved in the malpractice to face the law. Fam should also be strict to such people by arresting them, and not just banning them from football activities. Some of these perpetrators are also fans of other teams,” he said.

Bullets’ veteran winger, Fischer Kondowe, said it was not necessary for his team’s fans, and those of other clubs that use the stadium, to harass visiting sides.

“I was not happy with what the supporters did on Wednesday. Football is a sport and it is wrong to instil fear in visiting teams. These things are taking Malawi football 20 years backwards. Fam are making matters worse by fining teams. The only way to go is civic-educating the teams. They should summon all Super League teams,” Kondowe said.

Fam Transfer Matching System Manager, Casper Jangale, who is also acting Competitions Manager, said they were waiting for reports from stakeholders before they act.





