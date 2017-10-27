A Malawian man who was wanted for stealing money in South Africa has been arrested after he was involved in a car crash.

The man who is in his 30s and hails from Kakumbi village in Nkhatabay is being accused of stealing R435,000 (over 20 million) from his boss in South Africa a year ago.

According to information from the Malawi Police Service, the suspect has been identified as Madalitso Mphande.

It is reported that Mphande stole the money from his boss in South Africa where he was working last year and fled to Malawi.

The employer travelled from South Africa to Mphande’s home village in Nkhatabay but he did not find the suspect.

He later reported the matter to police and went back to SA.

Mphande has been at large for a year and unfortunately he was involved in a recent accident at Linthipe as he was heading to Tanzania with his colleague to pick cars.

He was identified whilst admitted at Dedza district hospital and his ex-boss was notified following a K1 million reward that the employer offered.

The boss did not hesitate but to fly to Malawi to see the man that has been on the run for over a year.

Madalitso Mphande will appear before court soon after being discharged and he is expected to answer the charge of theft.