The Food and Agriculture Organization – FAO has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Malawi’s Ministry of Agriculture for two five-year projects aimed at addressing food security and nutrition.

According to FAO Deputy Director General Daniel Guftafson, the agreement has been signed to improve performance of the agriculture sector and the nutrition of the people in the country.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement in Lilongwe, Guftafson said the projects are worth 50-billion Kwacha.

He added that the organisation recognises Malawi’s commitment to develop the agriculture sector and address challenges affecting food and nutrition.

Guftafson said these aspirations are in line with FAO’s pledge to end hunger, eradicate malnutrition and reduce rural poverty hence the huge investment.

The Ministry of Health will handle the component of nutrition. Minister responsible Atupele Muluzi said this will help to scale up the Afikepo Project to ten districts from the two where the project is currently being implemented.