Five Ways To Save Money While You’re On Vacation

Are you already counting down until your next summer holiday? Travelling gives us the opportunity to explore somewhere new and spend time relaxing, so it’s hardly surprising that most of us value our vacation time. Unfortunately, good things don’t come for free and holidays can often put a strain on even the savviest budgeter. In times of real financial difficulty, payday loans an option to see you through until next month but there are plenty of ways to keep costs down while you’re away.

Book Activities in Advance

One of the best parts of going away is the opportunity to try new activities and make memories to last a lifetime. If there’s an activity you or your family are desperate to do while you’re away, whether it’s SCUBA diving or a trip to the waterpark, make sure to book it in advance. You’ll usually be offered a discounted rate for booking early as tour companies and activity coordinators like to fill places early.

Public Transport

For travellers on a budget, public transport is a great alternative to hiring a car. Not only does using the local bus or tram take the pressure off of the individual who is going to be driving in an unfamiliar environment, it’s a lot cheaper too. Remember, hire cars often come with extra hidden costs such as a non-refundable deposit, petrol costs and adequate insurance. Your hotel reception or the tourist information centre will have plenty of information about local public transport routes.

Shop for Groceries

Eating at local restaurants is a great way to immerse yourself in the culture of your holiday destination. However, eating out for every meal can be costly. If you’re staying in accommodation with catering facilities, be sure to head to the local supermarkets for some more affordable meal options. Even if you bring a packed lunch with you a few days of the week it will be more cost-effective than buying food from tourist traps during the day.

Exchange Currency Beforehand

One of the biggest money saving mistakes that tourists make is leaving it until the last minute to exchange their currency. It’s a common misconception that you’ll be able to get a better deal at the airport and take advantage of ever-changing currency rates. In fact, getting your currency at the airport is just about the worst thing you can do if you’re looking for a good deal. Instead, make sure you change up your money a few weeks before, or if you notice a period with a particularly good exchange rate, at a reliable bank or Post Office.

Find Free Attractions

Wherever you are in the world, there are bound to be things that you can enjoy for free. All you have to do to find some great activities to enjoy is do a bit of research online or visit the local tourist information centre. Don’t be frightened to ask locals for advice too, after all they know the area better than anyone!

