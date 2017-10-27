



FMB Bank on Tuesday unveiled a partnership with the Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) to support some students at Must.

The annual sponsorship has seen the bank pumping K4.3 million into tuition and food allowances for four students at the school this year.

The support comes at a time when Must is celebrating three years of existence.

Presenting the cheque to the school, FMB Head of Human Resources and Administration, Nargis Khan, said quality education is a strong foundation for the economy.

“Education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty and, as a Malawian bank, we saw it proper to give back to fellow Malawians.

“Our interest is in the uniqueness of the curriculum at the school as it targets entrepreneurial skills training,” she said, adding that, as a bank, they aim to develop more skilled entrepreneurs in the country.

In her remarks, Must Vice Chancellor, Address Malata, said the partnership puts the icing on the cake as the school celebrated three years of operations on the same day.

She said universities and colleges in the country have a lot of students who require assistance to meet their training needs.

“As Must, we have engaged various fundraising activities in order to build a scholarship fund for the school. The fund will benefit those who are excelling in their studies and those that lack funds to meet their training requirements” Malata said.

One of the beneficiaries, Innocent William, thanked FMB for the support and pledged to work hard in his studies.

“The only way to show my appreciation to the bank is to get good grades. I believe that, once I graduate, I will be able to support my family and change our lives as I come from a very poor background,” he said.





