Gift of the Givers Foundation on Wednesday donated five wheelchairs worth 1.2 Million Malawi Kwacha to Zomba Police Hospital.

Presenting the donation, Administration Officer for Gift of the Givers Foundation Masime Matura said the foundation thought of making the donation after being approached considering the challenges Zomba Police Hospital was facing in the provision of quality health services as far as carrying of the sick is concerned.

She said her organization did not hesitate to support Zomba Police Hospital considering that the hospital does not only serve Police officers but it also serve civilians from the surrounding villages.

She therefore commended the Police for assuming another role of providing health services to the people apart from providing internal security services.

She said her organization realizes the very big responsibility carried out by the Police in ensuring that Malawians are healthy and secure.

In his remarks, Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police for Eastern Region Leonard Kamphika commended Gift of the Givers for the donation.

He said the donation will take the hospital a long way as far healthy service delivery is concerned.

Kamphika said the wheelchairs will really ease the duty of carrying patients into and within the hospital as the wheelchairs the hospital had were very old and damaged.

He then appealed to Zomba Police Hospital staff to take a good care of the wheelchairs if they are to last long.

This is not the first time Gift of the Givers has assisted Zomba Police Hospital as it also donated blankets, bed sheets and mosquito nets in the past.

The organization also drilled boreholes to different Police formations and provided a number of humanitarian activities such as supporting farmers with agriculture inputs, educational support through bursaries and provision of nutritional food supplements.

The organization has been in operation in Malawi since 2005 and has taken its humanitarian activities to almost all the districts in the country.