A circuit magistrate court in Nkhotakota has convicted and sentenced a primary school teacher, Lawrence Matewere, 34, to ten years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating a 16 year-old girl. According to Nkhotakota deputy Police Public…

The post Jail for hot-blooded teacher: 10 years IHL for sexual assault appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link